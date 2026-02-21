Chairperson BISP condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting security forces in Bannu, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of security personnel who thwarted a major tragedy.

In a statement, she said the professional competence, vigilance, and timely response of security forces prevented a large-scale disaster, reflecting their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country.

Senator Rubina Khalid honored the supreme sacrifice of Lieutenant Colonel Shehzada Gulfraz and Sepoy Karamat Shah, stating that their courage and devotion had etched a new chapter of valor in the nation’s history.

She emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain and affirmed that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The BISP Chairperson reiterated that Pakistan maintains a firm and unequivocal stance against terrorism and that no compromise would be made on peace and national security.

She stressed the need for sustained and effective measures to eliminate terrorist networks, noting that collective national resolve remains essential to ensuring lasting peace.

Senator Rubina Khalid also prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and for patience and strength for their families.