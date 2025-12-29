Chairman Senate urges youth to uphold Jinnah’s vision at his birth anniversary event

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday called upon the youth to embrace the ideals of unity, discipline, constitutionalism, and rule of law envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stating that the future strength of Pakistan rests with its younger generation.

He was addressing the Quaid Aur Bachay ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, where students from different schools paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam through national songs, recitations, and lively performances.

Addressing students as the chief guest, the chairman Senate said that the annual tradition of Quaid Aur Bachay reflects Pakistan’s collective resolve to keep alive the vision, principles, and moral values of Quaid-e-Azam. He described Jinnah as a statesman whose leadership reshaped history through integrity, constitutional struggle, and unwavering commitment to justice.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam firmly believed in democratic and constitutional methods and transformed the All-India Muslim League into a mass political movement that culminated in the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940. He noted that Pakistan’s creation was achieved not through agitation but through reasoned dialogue, legal acumen, and moral authority.

Recalling Quaid’s historic address of 11 August 1947, the chairman Senate said that Jinnah envisioned Pakistan as a modern democratic state based on equality, religious freedom, and rule of law, where all citizens enjoyed equal rights regardless of faith or creed. He stressed that Quaid’s emphasis on eliminating corruption, nepotism, and injustice remains highly relevant today.

The chairman Senate also paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam’s tireless efforts during Pakistan’s formative years, stating that despite poor health, he worked relentlessly to establish national institutions, rehabilitate refugees, and secure Pakistan’s place in the international community. He urged public office holders to place national interest above personal gains and institutions to function with transparency and integrity.

Emphasizing the role of youth, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said that Pakistan’s progress depends on young Pakistanis adopting Quaid’s guiding principles of faith, discipline, and selfless devotion to duty, and translating them into action for a prosperous and inclusive Pakistan.

The ceremony commenced with a well-structured programme starting with the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat recited by global award winner Qari Hammad Muhammad Zahir Shah, and national Naat contest winner Noor Ul Huda respectively. However, the key highlight was the AI-made videos, Voice of Jinnah-1 (Quaid’s audio & visuals), of Quaid-e-Azam’s address to the nation at the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation in 1947 mainly his maiden address to the nation at Radio Pakistan and on another occasion highlighting the Father of the Nation’s vision and mission for free and prosperous Pakistan. Ali Musa, young student delivered a high powered speech reminding the young generation Quaid’s Pakistan.

The students of different schools performed Qalam-e-Iqbal (Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua), national song (Ai Rooh-e-Quaid) led by Mahnoor Altaf and Ali Baloch along with student performers, and the national song (Milat Ka Paasban Hai) singers Awais Niazi and group of students.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani along with Minister of State for Education, Wajiha Qamar, parliamentarians, members of diplomatic corps and students cut the cake of Quaid’s 149th Birth Anniversary.