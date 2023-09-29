Chairman Senate strongly condemns Mastung, Hangu blasts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu.

In a condolence message, he expressed his deep sorrow and condolences for the loss of multiple lives, including police officers, as a result of these attacks.

He said that terrorism has no connection to any religion, and no religion permits its followers to engage in acts of terrorism.

He commended the sacrifices made by the national security forces and offered condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of house in the Senate Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Dr. Shahzad Waseem, also strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the forgiveness and higher ranks of those who lost their lives and expressed solidarity with the affected families in their time of grief.