Chairman Senate refers non-implementation of production orders to privileges committee

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Saturday referred the matter of non-implementation of the Production Orders concerning Senator Ejaz Chaudhry to the Privileges Committee for review and report.

While delivering his ruling on the issue, he said, “In exercise of my powers and in accordance with established parliamentary procedure, I hereby refer the matter of non-implementation of the Production Orders concerning Senator Ejaz Chaudhry to the Privileges Committee for its consideration and report.”

He explained that on January 13, 2025, under Rule 84(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, he had issued Production Orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, who is currently in judicial custody at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, for the 345th Session of the Senate.

However, despite the issuance of these orders, the senator was not produced before the House during the session, thereby obstructing his right to participate in parliamentary proceedings.

The Chairman further said that on March 6, 2025, media reports brought to his attention the detention of Senator Aun Abbas by the Punjab Police. According to Rule 79 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, when a case is registered against a Member, or a Member is arrested, convicted, or detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate, or executive authority is obligated to immediately inform the Chairman Senate, specifying the reasons for the arrest, detention, or imprisonment in the prescribed format outlined in the Second Schedule.

“Regrettably, no such intimation was received by my office in this instance, reflecting a clear violation of established parliamentary procedures and a disregard for institutional protocol,” he added.

On March 7, 2025, exercising his authority under Rule 84(1), the Chairman Senate reissued Production Orders for both Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Senator Aun Abbas.

While Senator Aun Abbas was produced before the Senate in partial compliance with the Orders, the directives concerning Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were once again ignored, amounting to a failure to comply with the lawful orders of the Chair.

“This is not an unprecedented situation. When I served as Speaker of the National Assembly, a similar issue arose where Production Orders were not implemented. At that time, in the interest of upholding parliamentary privileges, I was compelled to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee,” he recalled.

He said that the current non-compliance with Production Orders undermines parliamentary authority. “As Chairman Senate, my sole objective is to uphold the supremacy of Parliament, the rule of law, and constitutional dictates.”

Under Rule 71 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, disobedience of the Chairman Senate’s Orders constitutes a breach of privilege.

“Such disregard for parliamentary authority cannot be allowed to persist unchecked, as it threatens the institutional integrity of the Senate and the broader democratic framework,” he warned.