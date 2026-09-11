Chairman Senate meets custodians, Sajjadah nashins of various Sufi shrines

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday held a meeting with custodians and Sajjadah Nashins of various renowned Khanqahs and shrines across the country.

The meeting discussed matters relating to national unity, interfaith and inter-sect harmony, promotion of social values, and public welfare.

The delegation comprised Pir Syed Amjad Ali Shah Gilani (Astana-e-Aalia Gadgore Sharif), Sahibzada Mian Umar Bakhsh (Darbar-e-Aalia Khari Sharif), Syed Anwar-ul-Hassan Pir of Marara Sharif, Syed Akmal Hussain Shah, Syed Moazam Ghaffar, Malik Asghar Hussain, and Mian Muhammad Shabbir.

The delegation apprised the Chairman Senate of the issues faced by the people in their respective areas and briefed him on the social and welfare activities being undertaken by Khanqah-based institutions.

Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Khanqahs and the teachings of the Sufi saints have played an important role in Pakistan’s cultural and social history.

He said that the teachings based on love, tolerance, humanity, service to mankind, and unity continue to serve as a guiding light for society.

He said that Khanqah-based institutions could play a positive and effective role in promoting national unity, peace, religious tolerance, and social harmony.

He appreciated their efforts towards the moral and social development of youth, education, and promotion of service to humanity.

The delegation underscored the need for collective efforts to promote peace, brotherhood, tolerance, and harmony in the country.