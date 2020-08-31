Chairman Senate for exploiting enormous potential for Regional Economic Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed cordial relations and both sides had stood together in testing times.

Chairman Senate expressed these views during a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, here at Parliament House, said a press release.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that with improved security situation, investment opportunities had increased manifold in Pakistan especially in Gwadar region and the projects included in the CPEC.

He said that an increase in the parliamentary relations and exchange of delegations would be instrumental to explore the opportunities for economic cooperation and would pave the way for enhanced bilateral trade between Pakistan and other countries.

“Pakistan and Qatar enjoy excellent cooperation at bilateral and multilateral forums including Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA)” the chairman senate observed.

He also informed the ambassador about the human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Indian occupying forces had brutally murdered innocent Kashmiris and had turned the occupied valley into an open jail blatantly violating all the human rights conventions. He called upon the global community to take notice of human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that there was good opportunity for Qatar to invest in infrastructure related projects in Gwadar.

He said that CPEC Projects also offered many investment opportunities and Pakistani government would facilitate the investors from Qatar.

The chairman said that there was need to further boost the parliamentary linkages between the two countries

He said that exchange of business delegations would be beneficial to boost the existing trade as the existing economic cooperation was not in accordance with the potential available to enhance the bilateral trade.

He said that there was enormous potential for investors in energy, infrastructure development and mining besides other sectors in Balochistan.

The chairman observed that Pakistan wanted to see the region prosper economically.

He said that peace and development were our priorities and Pakistan remained committed to promote ideals of peace for achieving sustainable development.

Regarding pandemic, the chairman observed that nations had suffered across the globe.

He said that the emerging scenario needed holistic approach to cope with challenges posed to the world.

He called for making joint efforts to overcome the COVID-19.

He said that developing region had suffered the most due to fragile health sector and scarce resources.

The ambassador thanked the senate chairman for the warm welcome at Parliament. He said that Qatar placed its relationship with Pakistan at high esteem and desired to further expand mutual cooperation in diverse sectors.

Later on while talking to the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and UAE enjoying cordial bilateral relations based on shared values and traditions.

The existing economic cooperation needed to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between the two countries, he added.

He said that exchange of Parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship.

He said that UAE could benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.

He said that UAE investors could benefit for investment opportunities in CPEC projects and Gwadar Region. He called for exchange of delegations of the business community to increase the trade volume between the two countries.

The ambassador stressed for further boosting cooperation in different sectors through enhanced parliamentary interaction.