Chairman Senate expresses sorrow over demise of Aftab Shaban Mirani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Chief Minister of Sindh, Aftab Shaban Mirani.

In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate said that the late Aftab Shaban Mirani was a principled, sincere, and loyal political leader who dedicated his life to upholding democracy and serving the people. “His contributions will always be remembered,” he added.

Gilani extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, saying he shared their grief in this difficult time.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed soul a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give strength and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.