Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiatives with humanitarian organizations for betterment of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): A delegation from the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House to discuss various critical issues concerning the underprivileged regions of Pakistan.

The meeting focused on addressing challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and remote areas of Punjab and Sindh.

The delegation comprising PHF Country Director Asif Shirazi, IRC Committee’s Country Director Shabnam Baloch, and other key representatives, it engaged in talks regarding the enhancement of public welfare in Chagai, Balochistan, and expedited rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected communities in remote areas of Balochistan.

Recognizing the indispensable contributions of PHF and associated organizations, the Chairman Senate emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts to tackle pressing issues encompassing health, education, poverty, climate change, and natural disasters.

Expressing the Senate’s unwavering commitment to support initiatives aimed at uplifting the marginalized segments of society, Sadiq Sanjrani hailed the invaluable role of these organizations in serving humanity with dedication.

Moreover, the meeting witnessed discussions on legislation proposals facilitating an enabling environment for local and international NGOs, fostering greater cooperation in the education and healthcare sectors.

Later, a delegation from Quaid-i-Azam Trust UK, led by its Chairman Raja Ishtiaq also held a separate meeting with the Chairman Senate and underscored the pivotal role of overseas Pakistanis as significant assets to the nation’s growth and encouraged their active participation in the investment landscape, particularly in Gwadar, emphasizing the area’s emergence as a burgeoning economic centre.

With a collective vision for a more prosperous Pakistan, the discussions concluded on a promising note, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration between the government and humanitarian organizations for the holistic development of the country.