Chairman Senate condoles Literary Icon Zia Mohyeddin’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of world-renowned director, actor and host Zia Mohyeddin.

In a joint condolence message here, the Chairman Senate said the services of Zia Mohyeddin in the fields of literature and art would always be remembered. “May Allah grant the deceased a place in His mercy and the bereaved the courage to bear this shock with courage and patience,” he prayed.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House, Senator Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim also expressed their condolences over the death of Zia Mohyeddin. In their messages, the senators expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Earlier, Senator Hidayatullah Khan of Awami National Party offered a joint prayer for the deceased prior to the commencement of the Senate proceedings. He prayed for the exaltation of the ranks of the departed soul and eternal peace in the hereafter.