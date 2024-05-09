Chairman PRCS delivers recommendations at IFRC meeting

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP): Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari participated in the inaugural session of the preparatory meeting for the 34th international conference convened by the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent Societies in Geneva.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, he presented recommendations on behalf of the PRCS for the upcoming international conference, highlighting the organization’s commitment to implementing actions following global humanitarian laws, the Geneva Conventions, climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

During his visit, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari also had a meeting with the newly elected President of IFRC, Ms Kate Forbes.

Both leaders discussed the arrangements for the 34th International Conference, focusing on the recommendations put forth by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

President Forbes praised Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari’s leadership in alleviating the suffering of vulnerable people in Pakistan through the Red Crescent Society and expressed a commitment to enhancing cooperation for advancing humanitarian services in innovative ways in the future.

Laghari extended congratulations to the President IFRC on the successful completion of her first 100 days in office while Ms Forbes acknowledged that in her initial days, her priorities encompassed national society development, climate change, youth engagement, equitable resource allocation, governance and leadership, accountability and transparency.

Furthermore, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari briefed on the initiatives related to environmental conservation and sustainability, including measures to address climate change and the promotion of Solarization and greenhouse initiatives.

Emphasis was also laid on the active involvement of youth in various activities.

He extended an invitation to the President of IFRC to visit Pakistan, which she graciously accepted.

Both leaders exchanged souvenirs symbolizing the spirit of humanitarian collaboration.

The Chairman PRCS concluded his visit leaving impressions in the visitor’s book.

The visit underscores the commitment of both institutions to bolster cooperation in humanitarian endeavours and signifies a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations.