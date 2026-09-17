Chairman PAEC highlights Pakistan’s peaceful nuclear programme at IAEA General Conference

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, highlighted Pakistan’s wide-ranging contributions through peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology in energy, healthcare, agriculture, water resource management, nuclear safety and security, and human resource development.

While addressing the Plenary Session of the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the IAEA’s mandate and its efforts to promote peaceful uses of nuclear technology for sustainable socio-economic development, said a news release received here on Thursday.

Highlighting nuclear power’s role in energy security and climate action, Chairman PAEC said Pakistan’s six operating nuclear power plants were safely and efficiently generating 3,530 MW of electricity, helping avoid approximately 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

He also highlighted rapid progress on the Chashma-5 (C-5) Nuclear Power Plant, saying the project was all set for early completion of dome placement.

On healthcare, Chairman PAEC noted that Pakistan has 83 nuclear medicine and radiotherapy facilities, including 21 PAEC cancer hospitals, providing advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment.

He also highlighted the designation of PAEC’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Lahore (INMOL) as an IAEA Collaborating Centre in April 2026.

Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar also highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to food security and water resource management, including the roles of the Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB) and the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH) as IAEA Collaborating Centres and Pakistan’s participation in the IAEA-Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Atoms for Food initiative.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to nuclear safety and security, he highlighted the roles of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), National Institute of Safety and Security (NISAS) and Pakistan Centre of Excellence for Nuclear Security (PCENS) in national and international capacity building.

Chairman PAEC announced that Pakistan would host the 4th International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) in 2027, following Pakistani students’ recent success of winning one gold and two silver medals at the 3rd INSO in Saudi Arabia.