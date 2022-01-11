Chairman NAB appreciates performance of NAB Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday appreciated the excellent performance of all ranks of NAB officers from Lahore and hoped for further effective performance in future in accordance with law.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB-Lahore, Javed Iqbal said that the excellent performance of NAB Lahore has contributed well in the overall performance of NAB.

He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases is the top most priority of NAB. He said that NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan and all officers of NAB are working with renewed energy and dedication considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.

He reviewed the overall performance of NAB-Lahore especially the convictions made under Section 10 and Section 25 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 from Oct 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021 at NAB Headquarters. Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting whereas Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore participated in the meeting via video link.

During the meeting. Jamil Ahmad, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore informed the meeting that under the dynamic leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, 63 accused persons have been convicted under section 10 of NAO-1999 whereas 185 convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999 during the period from October 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021.

