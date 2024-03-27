Chairman Hybrid Front establishes International Youth Organisation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Chairman Hybrid Front (research and media platform) Muhammad Zohaib Babar has founded the International Youth Organisation (IYO) with the motto to channelise global youth participation in world socio-political, economic affairs and active participation international peace process and security.

Talking to APP, Zohaib Babar said the aim of the forum would be enhancement of leadership, harmony and political wisdom in the present day’s youth alongwith the awareness of their importance and their crucial role in development of a peaceful, sustainable and prosperous world order.

He said that it was decided that together the youth would develop an international society of likeminded energetic, determinant, skilled, literate, and politically empowered young people of Pakistan, Palestine, Turkiye, Bangladesh, Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Iran, Sri-Lanka, China, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Mexico, South Africa, Australia and Switzerland who would have became the founding members of the International Youth Organisation.

The President IYO said, “Very soon youth from across the world will become members and participants of the International youth organisation. Initially we will establish the IYO and then organisation will play its vital role for the political empowerment of global youth.”