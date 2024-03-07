Chairman HEC meets delegation from University of Sussex, UK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):The delegation from the University of Sussex, UK, met with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Thursday.

The delegation visited Chairman HEC as part of the “Bilateral Agreements and Inward-Outward Student Mobility Initiative” partnering with IBA-Sukkur-University to foster global collaboration for diverse skills, and industry partnerships, emphasising intercultural research development, and ongoing relationships.

The meeting was facilitated by the Pak-UK Educational Gateway Partnership Programme between Sukkur IBA and the University of Sussex sponsored by HEC and British Council, Pakistan.

The participants of the meeting included the delegation led by Prof. Dr. Jeremy K. Hall, Director SPRU, University of Sussex, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, VC, Sukkur IBA University, Dr. Altaf H. Samo, Director EDC, Adviser HEC, (Academics), Muhammad Raza Chohan.

Prof. Altaf and Prof. Jeremy explained the development of the “Hinge Strategy” for global engagement being pioneered by both PIs’ which aimed to address the critical societal issues (“grand challenges”) in developing countries, specifically focusing on agriculture, human capital development, and resource management.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the development of the “Hinge Strategy” as an outcome of the Pak-UK Mobility Programme.

He stressed the need to further develop this strategy in coordination with other national and international partners focused on improving food production using technological advancements, identifying new export-oriented agricultural sectors to generate foreign exchange revenues, and developing a strategy to engage youth and develop capabilities for the future.

As part of the interactive discussion, the team explored various ways, through which agriculture and technology can be used to enhance food production.

Policymakers, for example, distinguished between agriculture policies that are technologically sophisticated, and export-oriented (e.g., in the tradition of Green Revolution Technology), that could enhance the capabilities and social well-being of impoverished agricultural communities (as it was done in Brazil).

The Pak-UK team assured the chairman HEC that they have an extensive network to bring together such expertise for research and policy. The chairman offered the team to host the next consultative meeting on “Hinge Strategy” by bringing partners from other countries in Pakistan. HEC will assist in creating a network with national partners.