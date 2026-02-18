Chairman HEC emphasizes effective collaboration with global partners

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Chairman of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Prof. Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar emphasized the need for effective collaboration with global partners to uplift Pakistan’s higher education system in line with international standards.

He made these remarks during a grand dinner reception hosted at the Islamabad Club on Wednesday in honour of the newly elected Chairperson of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), Prof. Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

The ceremony was attended by ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from various countries, followed by Vice Chancellors from universities and heads of various organisations across Pakistan, highlighting the importance of the occasion for the country’s higher education sector and its growing international engagement.

On this occasion, the leadership of host organisations was also present representing Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences, Riphah International University, Preston University, Ibadat International University, Northern University, Prime Institute of Health Sciences, and the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

Addressing the distinguished gathering, the Chairman reiterated his resolve to introduce transformative reforms and promote innovation driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) across universities, pledging to equip Pakistani institutions with facilities that meet global benchmarks.

Ensuring quality in higher education, he stated, would remain his foremost priority. He underscored the importance of strengthening faculty development, improving infrastructure, and enhancing research capacity in universities across the country.

“We will provide our graduates with such facilities and opportunities that they can compete confidently with graduates from the United States, Germany, and other developed countries,” he remarked.

He further affirmed that Pakistani students would be awarded degrees that receive recognition and respect at the international level.

The Chairperson also expressed gratitude to various countries for offering scholarships to Pakistani students, terming such cooperation vital for expanding academic opportunities and global exposure.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar formally launched the 6th Students Convention, scheduled to be organized in the first week of May 2026 in Islamabad. He extended sincere thanks to the organizers for their dedicated efforts and appreciated their commitment to fostering academic dialogue and student engagement nationwide.

The event concluded with renewed optimism and a shared commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s higher education landscape through strategic international partnerships under the leadership of the new HEC Chairperson.

The participants assured their cooperation and support to the newly appointed HEC chief in effective implementation of reform agenda aimed at improving higher education sector.