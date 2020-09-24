Chairman CPEC Authority meets CM

LAHORE, Sep 24 (APP):Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed progress made on CPEC projects in the province.

Both agreed to expedite work on CPEC projects and decided to give a priority focus to agricultural research along with the need for introducing new seeds for improving crops productivity.

Talking on the occasion, the CM expressed satisfaction that work was being carried out on CPEC projects on a priority basis. The completion of CPEC projects would help improve the economy, he maintained. CPEC projects situated in Punjab were being completed with speed and transparently, he added.

The CM said that the test-run of the orange line metro train had been completed and it had been planned to operationalize it by the end of the next month. The Punjab Masstransit Authority had been issued instructions and tree transplantation and beautification of the route was being done as well, he said.

The Chairman CPEC Authority said the CPEC projects were being completed speedily as CPEC was vital for the country.

The situation of CPEC projects was satisfactory in Punjab and the province also had a lot of potential in the agriculture sector, he added.