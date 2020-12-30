Chairman CPEC Authority calls on IT Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday.

Syed Amin Ul Haque welcomed the Chairman CPEC Authority in his office. During the meeting discussion was held regarding CPEC projects, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddique was also present on the occasion.

He said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will fully cooperate with CPEC Authority on all relevant projects. All the steps taken for the prosperity of the country will be fully supported, he added.

He said that there are great opportunities of foreign investment in rapidly growing IT industry of Pakistan.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that like CPEC, revolutionary steps in IT and Telecommunication sector will prove effective for boosting country’s economy.

He said IT industry of Pakistan is rapidly growing and creating job opportunities.

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that Chinese companies are taking keen interest in IT and fibre optic projects.

He said Ministry of IT’s role is prominent in different CPEC projects.

He also lauded the establishment of IT Park in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier, Secretary IT apprised the Chairman CPEC about the IT Ministry’s projects.