Chairman CDA holds meeting with ICCI, investors’ representatives

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday held a meeting at CDA Headquarters with representatives of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and investors.

The meeting was attended by CDA Board Members, senior CDA officers, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Tahir Mahmood, along the investors, real estate developers, builders and representatives of business companies, said a press release.

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange views regarding investment opportunities in the upcoming open auction of commercial and residential plots scheduled to be held on December 22, 23, and 24, 2025. Investors were briefed about the plots being offered for investment in the forthcoming auction.

During the briefing, it was informed that commercial plots from various business centers, commercial plots in Blue Area and commercial plots located in the Northern Strip of Sector E-11 would be offered for auction. Additionally, petrol pump sites, agro-farm plots and ready-to-operate shops in the Blue Area Parking Plaza will also be offered for investment. Similarly, residential plots in two fully developed sectors of Islamabad, namely Sector F-10 and Sector G-10 will also be auctioned.

The Chairman CDA said that the revenue generated from the auction would be utilized for the development and uplift of the capital city. He said that the valuable suggestions of investors are always taken into consideration in the city’s development process. He further said that uplift work in all commercial centers of Islamabad has already been initiated.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that all facilities would be ensured for investors on a priority basis after the auction. He added that multiple projects have been launched to transform the Federal Capital Islamabad into a model City.

He said that future projects include the construction of a cricket stadium and seven-star hotels. He further mentioned initiatives such as the launch of the E-Stamp system, introduction of a cashless economy and digitization of land records.

During the briefing, Chairman CDA was informed that Islamabad offers excellent investment opportunities in the hotel industry, real estate sector and tourism.

The Chairman CDA emphasized that CDA is creating equal and attractive investment opportunities for investors and is taking comprehensive measures to provide maximum incentives. He added that gaining the confidence of investors in the Federal Capital Islamabad is the authority’s top priority.

On this occasion, investors and builders apprised the Chairman CDA of the issues they are facing. It was clarified that all suggestions put forward by investors will be reviewed and viable proposals will be implemented through mutual consultation.