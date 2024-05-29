Chairman CDA directs to identify individuals responsible for fire incidents in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to identify the individuals responsible for the recent fire incidents in the Margalla Hills.

While taking serious notice of fire incidents in the Margalla Hills, he announced legal actions against those who found guilty in the fire incidents.

Muhammad Ali said that the Authority should formulate a plan for an effective strategy to prevent these types of incidents in future.

The Chairman CDA said that all measures should be taken to preserve Islamabad’s natural beauty.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services