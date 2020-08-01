Ch Sarwar, Usman Buzdar offer Eid prayer at Governor’s House

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Governor’s House.

According to official sources , after offering Eid prayer both offered dua for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country and later exchanged Eid greeting with each other and people maintaing social distancing.

It is pertinent to mention here that dua was also offered for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).