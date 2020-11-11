ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday termed the decision of the Punjab government to shift on electric public transport as commendable.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that his ministry will extend full cooperation to the Punjab government in this regard.

پنجاب حکومت کا الیکٹرک پبلک ٹرانسپورٹ پر منتقل ہونے کا فیصلہ قابل تحسین ہے، وزارت سائنس اس ضمن میں مکمل تعاون دے گی، سندہ حکومت پر بھی یہ ذمہ داری ہے کہ گرین ٹرانسپورٹ کی طرف پیش قدمی کرے یہ ہمارے مستقبل کیلئے اہم پیش رفت ہو گی۔ ⁦@MinistryofST⁩ pic.twitter.com/vrj1oI69Ho — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 11, 2020

Chaudhry Fawad said that the Sindh government also has a responsibility to move towards green transport as this will be an important development for our future.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar has given formal approval for running electric buses in the province.