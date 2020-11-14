Ch Fawad criticizes for not banning marriage of underage girls in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday called for banning marriage of underage girls in Pakistan through strong legislation.

“The countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have banned the marriage of underage girls but still Pakistan has not come up with a restriction”, the federal minister stated this in a tweet.

“Our society has been facing terrible social crisis due to the negative role being played by Mullahs. Hundreds of people listen to their ignorant talks and get inspired while the state has been playing the role of silent spectator”, he lamented.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal minister’s tweet came as a response to the video of a famous religious leader misleading his followers guaranteeing them to arrange their marriage with an under-age girl, if they marry three widows.