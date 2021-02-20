ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Ali Asjad Malhi for taking lead in the by-polls in NA-75 (Daska).

In a tweet, the federal minister urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the result immediately and stated that the patience of the workers should not be tested.

علی اسجد ملہی کو ڈسکہ کا معرکہ سر کرنے کی مبارک الیکشن کمیشن فوری طور پر نتیجے کا اعلان کرے، #PTI کے کارکنان کے صبر کو نہ آزمایا جائے احترام قانون کا ہو گا نون کا نہیں۔۔۔۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 20, 2021

He said that “Respect will be for `Qanoon’ (law) not for the “Noon (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz)”.