CG OIC-COMSTECH receives Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Saeed High Achievement Award 2025

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Renowned scientist and Coordinator-General OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, has been conferred the Hamdard Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Saeed High Achievement Award 2025 in the category of Education and Science and Technology.

The biennial award instituted in 2018 to honour outstanding national contributions in education, health, social service, and related fields was presented during a ceremony held at Governor House, Lahore.

According to the COMSTECH, the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, along with Mrs. Saadia Rashid, Chairperson of Hamdard Pakistan, jointly conferred the award upon Dr. Choudhary.

Prof. Dr. Choudhary, a globally recognised figure in natural-product chemistry, medicinal plant sciences, and traditional medicine innovation, has long been acknowledged for his pioneering work in advancing scientific research across the OIC region.

His extensive body of scholarly contributions, international collaborations, and leadership in promoting Traditional Complementary Medicine have earned him distinction as one of the leading scientists in the developing world.

Speaking at the ceremony, dignitaries lauded Dr. Choudhary’s decades-long commitment to bridging traditional healing knowledge with modern scientific discovery, noting that his achievements continue to elevate Pakistan’s scientific standing internationally.

This latest honour adds to his long list of national and international accolades, reaffirming his role as a prominent advocate for science-led development and innovation.