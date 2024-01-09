CG COMSTECH proposes holding of Pak-Afghan joint health forum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP): Coordinator General (CG) COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary in a meeting with the Minister for the Ministry of Public Health, Afghanistan, Dr. Qalander Ibaad proposed the holding of Pakistan Afghanistan joint health forum.

The meeting was held at the COMSTECH Secretariat Islamabad on Tuesday.

This pioneering initiative aims to unite experts from the Ministry of Public Health, Kabul, and COMSTECH.

The primary focus of this forum will be on collaborative training and capacity building for healthcare professionals at the primary health level.

Prof. Choudhary said that we believe that by joining forces and sharing expertise, we can significantly uplift the healthcare landscape in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This collaborative forum will serve as a platform for collective growth and progress,” said Dr. Iqbal in the meeting.

Dr. Qalander Ibaad expressed his appreciation for the collaborative spirit, emphasizing the shared commitment to progress in healthcare.

“Together, we can overcome challenges and work towards a healthier and more resilient society. This collaborative effort is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of our citizens. Senior officials from both sides also attended the meeting.