Ceremony held at Mir Masoom Shah Library Sukkur to felicitate Zareen Fatima on CSS Success

SUKKUR, Oct 28 (APP):A grand ceremony was organized at Mir Masoom Shah Library Sukkur on the instructions of the spokesperson of the Government of Sindh and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh here on Tuesday, to felicitate Ms. Zareen Fatima, who has been successful in the CSS examination and has been appointed in the Foreign Policy Department of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari, Adviser to Mayor Abid Ali Ansari, Focal Person Library Azra Jamal, and other dignitaries, teachers, and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari said that Zareen Fatima’s success is a testament to the positive academic environment of Mir Ma’sum Shah Library and the dedication of Sukkur’s youth.

He said that the library has always promoted knowledge and study, and today is a shining example of it.

He added that talented young people like Zareen Fatima are a pride not only for their families but also for the city and the institution, and they are the bright future of Pakistan.

Adviser to Mayor Abid Ali Ansari said that institutions like libraries provide direction to young people, and the Sukkur Municipal Corporation is providing all facilities to promote education and study.

He said that Zareen Fatima’s success is proof that if opportunities and facilities are provided, the girls of our city can achieve success in every field.

He added that Zareen Fatima’s success is an encouraging example of our collective efforts.

Focal Person Library Azra Jamal said that the library is proud that one of its members has achieved outstanding success in the country’s highest examination.

She said that this moment is a source of joy for all library staff and the citizens of Sukkur.

At the end of the ceremony, a special congratulatory message was conveyed on behalf of Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Islam Shaikh, wishing Ms. Zareen Fatima further success in the future.