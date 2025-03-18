25 C
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Shawwal moon sighting on March 30

By Rehan Khan
ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, will convene on Sunday evening, March 30, 2025 (corresponding to 29th Ramazan 1446 A.H.), to sight the moon of Shawwal, marking the potential end of the holy month.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony where religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will participate in the deliberations to verify moon sighting reports from across the country.
The announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.
