Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes meeting to determine start of Rabi-us-Sani on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting is set to convene on Monday in the federal capital, with its Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over the proceedings.

The meeting would announce the decision regarding the sighting of the moon for the month of Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, and subsequently announce the date for the beginning of the month.

The meeting, organized under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will also include key figures responsible for managing the committee’s tasks, such as Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director-General of Religious Affairs Ministry, and Zain-ul-Abedin from the Ministry of Science and Technology, who will provide technical assistance.

Additionally, Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sarfraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department and Ghulam Murtaza from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission will offer their expertise and services via telephone.

The Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees across the country, located in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar, will simultaneously hold their respective meetings. The focus of these gatherings is to collectively decide on the moon’s sighting for the month of Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH.

Prominent members participating in the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings include Mufti Zamir Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdus Salam Jilani, Maulana Abu Bakr Siddique, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, and Peer Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, among other esteemed religious scholars.

The outcome of these meetings would determine the official date for the beginning of the month of Rabi-us-Sani, an important month in the Islamic calendar. The deliberations and decisions made during these meetings will be instrumental in setting the religious and cultural schedule for the upcoming month.