Center commits Rs 736 bn for 5 projects under Karachi Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):The Federal Government on Monday committed to provide funding of Rs 736 billion for five projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan announced by the Prime Minister last week.

The commitment was finalized during a meeting held here chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The meeting discussed in detail the implementation of federal component of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP).

The meeting was attended by Secretaries and Senior Officers of Ministries of Planning, Railways and Water Resources besides National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The meeting was informed that out of the committed financing, the government would request the Supreme Court of Pakistan to allow use of part of the Bahria Town Settlement Fund (upto Rs125 billion) expected to be available during the three years period of KTP.

Hence the funding estimated to be arranged by the federal government is Rs 611 billion. The balance Rs 375 billion (out of the total package of over Rs 1100 billion) is shown as responsibility of the provincial government.

According to details, the federal government would provide funding of Rs 254 billion for rehabilitation of River, Nullahs and Storm Water Drains and resettlement of affected people, Rs 46 billion for Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV), Rs 300 billion for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), and Rs 131 billion for Railway Freight Corridor, Rs 5 billion for Green line BRT.

Asad Umar asked the relevant officials to prepare time bound action plans for execution of their respective projects and to identify whether any approvals / NOCs were required from the provincial government. He also directed the implementing agencies to indicate their quarter wise financial requirements so that the funding could be earmarked accordingly.

The minister said these projects were to be executed at a fast pace as per the directions of the prime minister.

During the meetings held for finalization of KTP, the provincial government expressed the desire to take responsibility for the KCR project.

However, Railways was a federal subject, as per Part-II of Schedule-IV of the Constitution of Pakistan. Equally importantly the Supreme Court of Pakistan has also conducted hearings with regard to KCR and directed that the federal government / Railways undertake the project.

The federal government is therefore, duty bound to implement this project. As such, the execution responsibility and the financial burden of the same which was estimated at Rs 300 billion has been included in the federal government responsibility under the Karachi package.

It is, however, once again reiterated, that the federal government was looking at working in collaboration with the provincial government for the development of Karachi.

The real objective was to help the citizens of Karachi and not an effort to score political points.

The details of the federal & provincial responsibilities & funding were only being issued to remove ambiguities which have arisen in the last couple of days.