CEC vows to utilize all resources for transparent, peaceful election

QUETTA, Oct 18 (APP): Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday stressed the importance of utilizing all available resources to conduct a transparent and peaceful election in the country.

Chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat Quetta to assess the preparations for the upcoming general elections, Raja emphasized the importance of close collaboration between the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He cautioned that stringent measures will be taken against officials and staff members who demonstrate negligence in the election process. Furthermore, he emphasized that ensuring free, fair, and impartial elections is pivotal for enhancing democracy.

He stated that the Election Commission is fully committed to assisting the Interim provincial government to the best of its abilities. Additionally, the Chief Election Commissioner emphasized a strict stance against any instances of political bias among government employees, ensuring swift action will be taken upon the identification of such complaints.

The Election Commission is dedicated to offering any necessary support to the Interim provincial government. The Chief Election Commissioner also stressed that any instances of political favouritism among government employees will be met with zero tolerance, and swift action will be taken if such complaints are identified.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Election Commission delivered a concise presentation on the preparations for the upcoming general elections. This included updates on the progress of the electoral roll and voter registration.

During the meeting, Sharifullah, the Provincial Election Commissioner of Balochistan, provided an overview of the preparations for the general elections and discussed the future steps. He also noted that over 5.28 million registered voters are expected to exercise their voting rights in Balochistan.

He explained that the upcoming elections will encompass 16 National Assembly and 51 Provincial Assembly seats in Balochistan, with 5,067 polling stations to be established. Of these, 2,038 polling stations are designated as highly sensitive, while 2,068 are categorized as sensitive.

The Chief Election Commissioner instructed the Provincial Election Commissioner to promptly inspect all polling stations in the province. Additionally, the Chief Secretary provided a comprehensive overview of election preparations and compliance with the Election Commission’s directives, pledging to execute all orders accordingly.

The Chief Secretary affirmed that the Balochistan government is fully committed to supporting the Election Commission in the successful conduct of the general elections. Furthermore, he noted that the provincial government is carrying out personnel transfers and postings in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission.

He additionally assured that polling stations will be adequately equipped with all necessary facilities. During the meeting, the Inspector General of Police in Balochistan mentioned that a security plan has been devised, and the Quick Response Force will maintain a high level of vigilance to address any unexpected incidents, leaving no stone unturned to ensure a peaceful election.

During the event, the Additional Inspector General of Police provided an extensive security briefing and mentioned the establishment of a centralized control room to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election.

Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Member Election Commission Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Member Election Commission Punjab Babar Hassan Bharwana, Member Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Sharifullah, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, Secretary Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldini, Additional IGP Jawad Dogar, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Secretary S&GAD Agha Faisal, Secretary Health Asfandyar Khan Kakar, Special Secretary Education Nauman Khan, Secretary Election Cell Local Government Khadim Hussain other officers participated in the meeting.