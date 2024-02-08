Election day banner

CEC monitors polls at central control centre

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja is personally overseeing the election proceedings at the Central Election Monitoring Control Center.
According to ECP spokesperson, the Central Election Monitoring Center is fully operational and in constant touch with regional centres nationwide.
Election monitoring is underway from the Central Control Center in Islamabad, with no complaints received yet.
The spokesperson encourages individuals to report any issues by calling 051-111327000.

