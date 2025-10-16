CDA upgrades facilities at F-9 Park’s Triangular Garden

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Environment Wing has finished major upgrades at the Triangular Garden in F-9 Park, carried out in collaboration with the private sector.

The initiative marks another step in the city’s efforts to improve recreational spaces and promote eco-friendly urban development.

According to the CDA Environment Wing, the upgradation project aimed to enhance visitor experience and encourage outdoor family activities.

The renovated facilities include an upgraded children’s play area, offering a safer and more enjoyable space for families, and a refurbished walking track designed to make the garden more accessible and comfortable for all visitors.

A CDA spokesperson said the improvements reflect the Authority’s broader commitment to maintaining Islamabad’s green reputation while expanding recreational opportunities for residents.

“Public-private partnerships like this help us maintain world-class facilities without burdening the public exchequer,” the spokesperson added.

The Triangular Garden, located within Islamabad’s largest public park, serves as a popular destination for families, joggers, and nature enthusiasts.

The recent upgrades are expected to boost visitor footfall and further solidify the park’s status as one of the capital’s premier green attractions.

Environmental experts have lauded the collaboration as a positive example of sustainable urban management.

They emphasised that such initiatives not only improve public amenities but also strengthen community ownership of public spaces.

The CDA has hinted at more such projects in the pipeline, as part of its ongoing campaign to revitalise Islamabad’s parks and enhance environmental sustainability across the city.