CDA, UK envoy discuss Islamabad’s development, sports promotion smart city initiatives

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):British Deputy High Commissioner Matt Cannell called on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa Wednesday, where the two sides discussed strengthened cooperation in urban development, education, environmental protection and the promotion of sports in the capital.

Member Administration Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch and other senior CDA officials were also present.

Welcoming the British diplomat, Randhawa said Islamabad looked forward to deepening collaboration with the United Kingdom, particularly in areas linked to sustainable urban planning and civic improvement.

Cannell, appreciating Islamabad’s natural landscape, commended the CDA’s efforts to shape the capital into a modern global city.

A key focus of the meeting was the expansion of sports infrastructure in Islamabad.

The CDA chairman briefed the envoy on ongoing efforts to improve facilities for hockey, football, tennis and paddle tennis, and highlighted the formation of a women’s cricket team to encourage greater participation in the sport.

He added that sports amenities within the Diplomatic Enclave were also being upgraded.

The two sides also discussed the federal government’s push to make Islamabad one of the region’s safest and most technologically advanced cities.

Randhawa said that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a citywide household survey had been launched with NADRA and the police to build an accurate digital database of residents as part of the “Safe and Secure Neighborhood” initiative.

He said the implementation of M-Tag road monitoring, a digital parking system and steps toward a cashless city were progressing rapidly. Major highways and public spaces, he added, were being linked to the Islamabad Safe City system to enhance surveillance and improve public safety.

The meeting also agreed to explore cooperation in education, green financing, disaster management and climate resilience, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening people-to-people contacts and expanding educational and cultural exchanges.

Randhawa said all initiatives were aimed at transforming Islamabad into a “model city of sustainable development, beauty, safety and security” for Pakistan and the wider region.