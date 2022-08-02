CDA to install new street lights in I-series sector

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA) will install new streets lights in sectors of I-series to illuminate the area during dark hours.

The street light division in line with directives of CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed will install new street lights on main highways and link roads of sector I-11/2, I-16, service roads of sector I-10 and Faqeer Apee Road to Victory Pipe Industry and main highways and link roads of Sector I-14/1, 3 & 4, said its spokesman on Tuesday.

He said similarly, new street lights will also be installed from sector H-11, Srinagar Highway to NUST University, Gate No.1.

The spokesman added that the authority had already installed street lights on the main highways and within the sectors to ensure proper lighting arrangements in sector I-11, I-10, I-14 and Sector I-16.

Likewise the department also speed up restoration of the damaged street lights in the remaining areas to the convenience of the residents.

It may be noted that due to the special interest of the incumbent management of the authority, the provision of civic amenities was being ensured in sectors that were neglected in the past.