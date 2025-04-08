CDA to establish housing control agency to address property-related grievances

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish a dedicated building and housing control agency to address property-related grievances in Islamabad.

It was decided in seventh meeting of the CDA Board chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday.

In a bid to safeguard public investments, the Board decided to publish the names of illegal housing societies on the CDA website and through media channels.

Chairman Randhawa also directed officials to upload a zone-wise list of legal housing societies, enabling citizens to verify a society’s legitimacy before investing.

To uphold accountability, the CDA Board approved hiring a consultant for a third-party audit of all ongoing development projects. This move is part of the authority’s internal accountability mechanism to ensure transparency in project execution and financial management.

The Board greenlit the redevelopment of the Arts and Craft Village to transform it into a tourist hotspot.

Chairman Randhawa instructed the Engineering and Planning members to conduct an on-ground assessment for improvements.

Additionally, plans for a Food Street and pedestrian tracks in Blue Area were approved to boost commercial activity and walkability.

Meanwhile, Plot No. 28 in I-8 Markaz was conditionally restored under CDA’s policy, pending clearance of outstanding dues.

The Rawilpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was granted a three-month extension to manage garbage collection and transportation in Islamabad.

The Board also approved the establishment of permanent, scientifically designed landfill sites in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that these sites would follow eco-friendly standards, incorporating Waste-to-Energy technology to minimize pollution.