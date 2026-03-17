CDA to disburse salaries before Eid, suspends additional benefits under austerity policy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to release salaries of its employees ahead of Eidul Fitr to facilitate staff, while simultaneously enforcing austerity measures in line with federal government directives, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the move follows instructions from the prime minister aimed at easing financial pressures on public sector employees before the religious festival.

The CDA chairman has directed the finance wing and accounts offices to expedite salary processing to ensure timely disbursement prior to the Eid holidays.

The authority said special administrative arrangements had been put in place to avoid delays in salary transfers across all formations, with monitoring mechanisms introduced to ensure compliance.

However, the CDA has also suspended additional benefits for employees as part of the government’s austerity drive, implemented on the directives of the interior minister.

Officials said the authority was committed to balancing employee facilitation with fiscal discipline by rationalising expenditures and ensuring efficient use of public funds.

The statement added that the timely release of salaries reflected CDA’s efforts to support its workforce while adhering to transparency, accountability and cost-control measures amid ongoing financial constraints.