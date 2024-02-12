CDA to develop housing scheme with participation of private firms

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to develop a housing scheme with the participation of a private firm.

The housing scheme, to be named ‘Kurri Enclave Housing Scheme’, would be developed over an area of 10,000 kanals in Kurri village.

According to sources, the land is owned by the CDA but the project costing billions of rupees would be developed as a joint venture with some leading real estate developer or with a consortium of more than one firm.

The board of CDA had already approved to launch and develop housing schemes with the participation of the private sector.

The civic body had also invited Expression of Interests (EoIs) for the selection of reputed firms to execute the project. The selected real estate firm would invest while developing and planning the project.