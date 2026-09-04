CDA teams clear rainwater from roads after heavy rain

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):Teams of the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) sanitation department worked to clear rainwater from major roads, underpasses and low-lying areas following heavy rain in the capital on Friday.

According to the CDA, teams were deployed at vulnerable points to remove accumulated water and debris and clear drainage grilles to facilitate the flow of rainwater.

The authority said its field staff monitored the situation during the spell of heavy rain and coordinated with relevant officials to address water accumulation and other drainage-related issues.

It said water had been cleared from several major roads within a few hours, helping restore traffic flow, particularly during the morning rush.

CDA teams were continuing to monitor underpasses, low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations, the authority said.

The CDA advised citizens to contact Rescue 1122, its emergency helpline 16 or 1334 in case of an emergency.