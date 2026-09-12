CDA teams clear fallen trees, drain rainwater after Islamabad downpour

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Environment Wing and Islamabad District Administration promptly cleared fallen trees and branches from roads and drained rainwater following heavy rainfall in the capital last night.

The timely measures helped restore traffic flow on affected roads and ensured smooth movement of citizens, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

CDA Sanitation Department teams inspected major roads, intersections, underpasses and rain-affected areas and took immediate steps to drain accumulated water and remove debris.

The Environment Wing teams also remained active in clearing fallen trees and branches from roads to ensure safe passage for motorists and pedestrians.

District Administration officials coordinated with the CDA teams and monitored the situation at various locations. Relevant Assistant Commissioners and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) also remained present in the field along with their staff.

The officials monitored drainage operations, traffic movement and public issues during and after the rainfall and directed immediate action wherever required.

The joint efforts of the CDA Sanitation Department, Environment Wing and District Administration helped maintain normal traffic and minimize disruption to routine life in the capital.