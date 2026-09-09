CDA steps up plantation drive to improve Islamabad’s green spaces

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up tree plantation and landscaping activities across Islamabad, focusing on green belts, road medians, parks, intersections and other public spaces to improve the city’s environment and preserve its green character.

The CDA Environment Wing has deployed field teams to plant trees, flowering and ornamental plants and shrubs at identified locations, while also replacing dead or damaged plants and rehabilitating existing green areas.

The campaign is aimed at improving public spaces for residents and visitors while contributing to cleaner air, a healthier urban environment and greater biodiversity.

Alongside plantation, the Environment Wing is undertaking necessary watering, pruning, grass cutting and other horticultural work to support the growth of newly planted trees and improve the condition of existing green areas.

Officials said plant species were being selected according to Islamabad’s environmental conditions, with emphasis on climate-compatible and locally suitable varieties.

For residents, the condition of Islamabad’s green belts, parks and tree-lined avenues remains an important public concern.

The CDA has therefore urged citizens, educational institutions, businesses and other organisations to participate in plantation activities and help protect existing trees and plants.

The authority said the plantation programme would continue across the capital, with relevant officers monitoring the progress of the work and the condition of newly planted vegetation.

The CDA said sustained plantation and protection of green spaces were essential to preserving Islamabad’s identity as a green, clean and environmentally sustainable federal capital.