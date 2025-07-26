CDA steps up anti-encroachment drive amid of monsoon rains

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the direction of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is ramping up efforts to remove illegal encroachments across the federal capital, particularly those obstructing stormwater drains, in a bid to avert flooding during the monsoon season.

An important review meeting was held at CDA headquarters on Saturday, where senior officials from the CDA, Islamabad administration, and Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) assessed the progress of the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign.

The meeting followed instructions from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to intensify action against unauthorized constructions on public land.

The officials reaffirmed that illegal structures built over natural drains and water channels pose serious safety risks. “Encroachments on drains are not just illegal—they are a disaster waiting to happen during the monsoon,” Randhawa said. “We are taking strict legal action and have begun sealing and demolishing such structures.”

The meeting was informed that authorities had already issued 24-hour notices for the voluntary removal of illegal constructions on stormwater drains. If owners fail to comply, the encroachments will be sealed and removed forcibly. These measures, officials say, are essential to prevent emergency situations like urban flooding, which has increasingly plagued the city in recent years.

To ensure coordinated action, the CDA, district administration, and DMA are jointly identifying and clearing illegal encroachments across all sectors of Islamabad. State land reclaimed from illegal occupants will be protected through long-term enforcement strategies.

In a warning to the public, the CDA urged residents and commercial property owners to voluntarily dismantle any illegal structures.

“Those responsible for such encroachments will be held fully accountable for legal consequences and any damages resulting from floods,” Randhawa stated.

In addition to enforcement, the CDA plans to launch a comprehensive hydrological study of Islamabad’s drainage system. The aim is to improve water management and mitigate future flood risks.

Randhawa directed that preparations for the study be completed on a priority basis.

To prevent re-encroachment, the CDA is also developing a permanent monitoring system.

This will include regular drone surveillance and the use of satellite imagery via Google Earth to track cleared areas.

The anti-encroachment campaign has taken on renewed urgency in recent weeks, as heavy rains continue to batter parts of the country. Islamabad, with its expanding urban footprint and aging drainage infrastructure, is especially vulnerable.

Officials hope that a mix of enforcement, planning, and modern monitoring will help safeguard the capital’s environment and infrastructure.

“We will continue this operation across the board,” Randhawa emphasized, “to ensure Islamabad remains safe and livable for all its residents.”