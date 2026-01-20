CDA reviews solid waste management, plans modern landfill site

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday reviewed the existing solid waste management system in Islamabad and discussed a comprehensive strategy to improve cleanliness and sanitation across the federal capital.

The meeting, held at CDA headquarters, was chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

During the meeting, officials briefed the chairman on the progress of the outsourcing process for solid waste management services.

It was informed that the bidding process is moving ahead swiftly and that several packages covering both urban and rural areas have been prepared.

Under the new system, both primary and secondary waste collection will be outsourced.

Randhawa said the authority was committed to introducing immediate as well as sustainable solutions to address sanitation and cleanliness issues in the city.

He directed the relevant departments to take strict legal action and impose fines on individuals and organisations involved in littering and dumping garbage at unauthorised locations.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to the upgradation of the existing transfer station and the establishment of a modern landfill site.

The CDA chairman directed that the upgradation work on the current transfer station be completed at the earliest and instructed officials to begin work on setting up additional transfer stations along with a scientific landfill site.

He said the new landfill site would be developed in accordance with modern scientific principles and international environmental standards, adding that it must be eco-friendly and sustainable.

“These measures will be a major step towards providing a clean and healthy environment in the federal capital,” the chairman said, adding that all available resources were being utilised to establish a modern and efficient sanitation system in Islamabad.

It was attended by CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design Dr Khalid Hafiz, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the director general environment and other senior officers.