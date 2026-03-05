CDA reviews fire prevention plan for Margalla Hills ahead of summer

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday reviewed preparedness measures to prevent forest fires in the Margalla Hills ahead of the upcoming fire season, with officials emphasising improved monitoring, coordination and staffing.

The meeting, held at CDA headquarters, was chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and attended by officials from the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, the Ministry of Climate Change and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, officials reviewed existing arrangements and preparedness plans to respond to fire incidents in the Margalla Hills National Park area.

The CDA chairman said the purpose of the meeting was to assess preparations in line with standard operating procedures before the onset of the fire season.

Officials informed the meeting that the process of temporarily hiring additional staff ahead of the fire season would be completed soon.

Authorities also briefed participants that existing fire lines were being cleared and monitoring mechanisms would be further strengthened.

The meeting was told that the number of monitoring pickets would be increased and responsibilities of staff formally assigned to ensure more effective surveillance of vulnerable areas.

Officials added that safety equipment, including fire balls and fire extinguishers, was already available.

Randhawa directed that staff from the CDA, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and the district administration should operate as a coordinated unit.

He also instructed officials to prepare clear job descriptions for all relevant personnel.

The CDA chairman emphasised that the measures were aimed at preserving the natural beauty and greenery of the Margalla Hills.

He also called for training programmes to enhance the capacity of emergency and disaster management staff so they could be deployed effectively during emergencies.

He further directed authorities to develop a coordinated strategy with neighbouring districts to prevent the spread of fires into the federal capital.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing tree plantation campaign in Islamabad.

Officials said trees taller than six feet were being planted during the drive to improve survival and growth rates.

Students from schools, colleges and universities, along with civil society groups and the corporate sector, have also been involved in the plantation campaign, the meeting was informed.

Officials said the initiatives were aimed at protecting Islamabad’s environment and enhancing the capital’s green cover.