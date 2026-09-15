CDA recovers 16 kanals in E-12, development work resumes

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday said it had recovered around 16 kanals of acquired land in Sector E-12 that had been under an unauthorised occupation, allowing development work at the site to resume.

According to a statement issued by the authority, the land was being used for accommodation for private security guards, a holiday home and 14 shops that were reportedly rented out for commercial purposes.

The CDA said the occupation had prevented it from carrying out development work on the site and affected the provision of infrastructure and other facilities in the sector.

It said the relevant acquisition record and documents had been examined after the authority issued public notices inviting claims relating to outstanding compensation and other dues.

The authority said any genuine and legally admissible compensation claims would be examined and processed in accordance with the law. However, it maintained that a claim for compensation did not give anyone the right to retain possession of acquired public land or use it for commercial purposes.

According to the CDA, verification of the record traced the occupation to a relative of a retired CDA employee. The authority said the structures on the land had subsequently been demolished and possession restored to the CDA.

It added that development work had now resumed at the site.

The authority said outstanding compensation, where legally payable, would be treated as a claim against the CDA and processed through the prescribed legal and administrative mechanism.

The CDA maintained that acquired land was meant for its designated public purpose and said action would be taken against unauthorised occupation where it obstructed development projects.

It said the restoration of possession would facilitate development activities in Sector E-12 and help improve infrastructure and public facilities for residents and allottees.

The authority said it would continue to protect legitimate legal claims while taking action to safeguard public land and remove encroachments that impeded development work.