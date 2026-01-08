CDA reclaims 320 kanals of encroached land in Islamabad National Park

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday reclaimed around 320 kanals of valuable state land from illegal occupation during an anti-encroachment operation in the Saidpur area of Islamabad National Park.

According to the CDA, the operation was carried out on the directives of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa to protect the capital’s natural heritage and restore the original boundaries of the National Park.

Officials said the Planning Wing, using satellite geo-mapping and digital maps, identified the original demarcation of the National Park and state land, following which illegal encroachments were removed with the assistance of the district administration and Islamabad police.

The CDA said the National Park plays a crucial role in maintaining environmental balance, protecting natural water reservoirs, preserving wildlife and reducing urban pollution. However, illegal settlements in recent years had caused damage to the ecosystem and posed serious environmental concerns.

The reclaimed land will be used for large-scale tree plantation and environmental restoration projects during the upcoming spring season, officials added.

The authority said this was the first major anti-encroachment operation in the National Park area in the past decade and reflected the government’s commitment to protecting state land and implementing environment-friendly policies.

During the operation, strict procedures were followed to ensure transparency and accountability. A formal inquiry has been initiated against two CDA officials and a police official on suspicion of facilitating illegal encroachments.

CDA officials said further action would continue in phases to remove remaining encroachments within the National Park boundaries and restore the area’s ecosystem. Citizens were urged to cooperate with authorities and refrain from illegal occupation of state land.

The CDA also reiterated that anti-encroachment operations were being carried out across the federal capital and that state land worth billions of rupees had already been retrieved from illegal occupants.