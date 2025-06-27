CDA receives Rs2.23bn for lawyers complex: IHC told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday was informed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has received Rs2.23 billion from federal government for lawyers complex and facility center in capital.

During the hearing on the petition of the Islamabad Bar Association, IHCBA Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Jaja, Islamabad Bar Council member Qamar Sabzwari and others, besides the Secretary Planning, Finance Division, AGPR and CDA officials appeared in the court.

The Secretary Planning told the court that funds have been released for the construction of the lawyers complex and the facility center.

On inquiry, the CDA officials told the court that yes, we have received funds of Rs 2.23 billion. Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas told Secretary Bar Manzoor Ahmed Jaja that now you should thank the Secretary.

AGPR officials told the court that all the cheques till June 24 have been cleared, the ones after that remain, it is the end of the financial year and the issue arose due to work pressure, on which the court directed AGPR officials to clear these two remaining cheques as well.

The court adjourned the hearing with the instruction.