CDA, QAU agree to survey university land to identify encroachments

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday assured Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) of full support in removing encroachments from its land, as both sides agreed to conduct a joint survey to identify illegal occupations.

The assurance was given during a meeting between QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar and the CDA chairman at the authority’s headquarters. Senior CDA officials, including members from administration, finance, planning and engineering wings, were also present.

Detailed discussions were held on land-related and administrative issues concerning the university.

It was agreed that a survey of QAU land would be carried out to determine the extent of encroachments, following which legal action would be taken in accordance with statutory requirements.

Randhawa said the CDA was actively engaged in anti-encroachment operations across Islamabad and would play its full role in protecting the university’s land.

He also proposed strengthening institutional coordination through CDA representation in the university’s syndicate.

The CDA chairman further suggested launching an internship programme between the authority and QAU to benefit from the university’s human resource base, emphasising the need to strengthen linkages between educational institutions and public sector organisations.

Dr Akhtar welcomed the proposals and said collaboration between universities and industry could promote applied research, innovation and employment opportunities.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing cooperation on matters of mutual interest.