CDA, PLRA join hands for land record digitalization in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to adopt a modern digital model to computerize land records and introduce e-stamp papers in Islamabad.

The move is part of broader efforts to streamline property transactions and ensure secure, paperless systems for land management in the federal capital.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The focus of the meeting was on digitizing both rural and urban land records of Islamabad, with detailed discussions on integrating CDA’s systems with the digital infrastructure already in place in Punjab.

The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Director General Ikramul Haq briefed participants on the progress of CDA’s land record digitalization project and shared insights into PLRA’s successful model.

“We are fully committed to making Islamabad’s land management system modern, transparent, and efficient,” said Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. “The digitization process will not only make property transactions such as transfer, inheritance, and sale easier for citizens but also secure CDA and ICT land records from loss or tampering.”

It was agreed that CDA will formally adopt the PLRA’s digital framework. As a next step, both institutions will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin practical work on the project. A network of service delivery points equipped with modern digital infrastructure will also be established across the city to facilitate the issuance of e-stamp papers.

This initiative aligns with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who have emphasized the importance of expanding digital governance and citizen services across Pakistan.

Randhawa also instructed CDA’s IT and related wings to personally oversee the implementation process and resolve any challenges in real-time. “We are introducing a paperless system within the CDA, and every step will be taken to ensure smooth and swift execution,” he said.

The meeting was attended by CDA Member Administration & Estate Talat Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, senior CDA officials, and a representative from the State Bank of Pakistan who joined via Zoom.