CDA, PCB join hands to boost cricket in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to upgrade cricket grounds and promote cricket in the Federal Capital.

The agreement was signed by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, in the presence of senior CDA officials. As part of the MoU, a Talent Hunt Program will be launched to provide boys and girls equal opportunities for coaching and training at international standards.

PCB will also support the up-gradation of two cricket grounds in Islamabad. Sameer Ahmed said the board is committed to fostering young talent in the city.

Chairman Randhawa highlighted that the initiative is part of broader plans to develop Islamabad as a hub for national and international sports, including hockey and football.

He added that revenue from sports facilities will be reinvested to improve infrastructure, and a women’s cricket team is being formed to encourage female participation.

Both CDA and PCB emphasized their shared goal of promoting sports and recreational activities among youth, aiming to transform Islamabad into a state-of-the-art sporting capital.