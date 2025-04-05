CDA organizes open cricket trials to scout young talent for Grade-II team

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the directives of Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has launched an initiative to promote cricket by holding open trials for young and emerging players.

The two-day trials, taking place on April 5 and 6 at the National Cricket Ground in F-7 Markaz, aim to select talented cricketers for CDA’s Grade-II level team.

The trials are part of the upcoming President’s Trophy Grade-II 2025 Talent Hunt Program, designed to identify and nurture skilled players.

A selection panel featuring former cricketers Yasir Hameed, Mujahid, and Raheel will evaluate participants.

The top performers will form two teams, with the best players eventually making the final CDA Cricket Team to compete at the national level.

Preference will be given to players with experience in international, first-class, or Grade-II cricket, district/CCA, division, or National U-19 tournaments (within the last three years)- County cricket (first-class level).

Participants must also pass a fitness test as per PCB standards to qualify for the trials.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the initiative provides a fair and competitive platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills.

“This effort will help talented players refine their abilities and compete at higher levels,”he said.

Aspiring cricketers are invited to bring their required documents and attend the trials from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. For further details, they can contact the CDA Sports Directorate.

Many participants expressed appreciation for the merit-based opportunity, hoping to secure a spot in the CDA team and advance their cricketing careers.